UDF boycotts Kerala Assembly over increase in wild animal attacks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF boycotted the Kerala assembly after Speaker AN Shamseer turned down the adjournment motion to discuss the wild animal attacks in the state.

They blamed the Kerala government for failing to address the issues even though the wild animal attacks led to the loss of lives and properties across the state.

According to the leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, the issue has affected over 30 lakh people in the state.

The Forest minister AK Saseendran admitted that 637 people died due to wild animal attacks in the last five years in Kerala. He blamed the central laws for being inadequate but vouched for the sincerity of forest officials in addressing the issue.

He informed the assembly that the victim of the tiger attack in Wayanad received proper medical care.

Saseendran also assured that a scientific study on the issue along with elephant and tiger censuses would be conducted.

However, the opposition MLAs were not impressed by the response of the minister. “The minister is waiting for the result of a new study whereas the government should have intervened now to address an ongoing issue. The government has done nothing so far. They are unaware of the compensation and insurance schemes existing in other states,” said Satheesan.

He blamed the government for making knee-jerk reactions only when a tiger kills someone all the while turning a blind eye to the agricultural loss of the farmers. Peravoor MLA, Sunny Joseph, moved the adjournment motion.



