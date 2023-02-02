Home States Kerala

70-year-old farmer kills self in Wayanad

He was found in a critical state by his family at his house on Monday and was rushed to the Government MCH in Mananthavady.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 70-year-old farmer has allegedly killed himself by consuming poison due to financial distress in Pulpally, Wayanad. The deceased is Krishnankutty, of Nadukudiyil House in Boothathan Colony.

He was found in a critical state by his family at his house on Monday and was rushed to the Government MCH in Mananthavady. However, his condition worsened and he died on Tuesday evening. The police said Krishnankutty had taken a loan from the Sultan Bathery Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank in 2012.

However, he could not repay the amount owing to a financial crisis. “Following this, the bank sent a revenue recovery notice to Krishnankutty and he was upset over the unpaid dues for the last few days,” said a police officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp