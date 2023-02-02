70-year-old farmer kills self in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 70-year-old farmer has allegedly killed himself by consuming poison due to financial distress in Pulpally, Wayanad. The deceased is Krishnankutty, of Nadukudiyil House in Boothathan Colony.

He was found in a critical state by his family at his house on Monday and was rushed to the Government MCH in Mananthavady. However, his condition worsened and he died on Tuesday evening. The police said Krishnankutty had taken a loan from the Sultan Bathery Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank in 2012.

However, he could not repay the amount owing to a financial crisis. “Following this, the bank sent a revenue recovery notice to Krishnankutty and he was upset over the unpaid dues for the last few days,” said a police officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

