Home States Kerala

Cracking the saptarishi garb

A proposed farm credit programme is simply an expansion of the current one, which is woefully inadequate.

Published: 02nd February 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By K Ravi Raman
Express News Service

The finance minister’s claim that no one went hungry during Covid19 is misleading, if not downright false. According to the World Bank’s Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2022, 56 million of the 70 million people (80% ) thrown into poverty in 2020 were in India.

What is more worrying is the immediate future of marginalised groups, including women, as the budget for the MGNREGS is further squeezed by nearly 33%. There was very little in the budget for the poor, many of whom are from socially oppressed groups, such as scheduled castes and tribes, and small and medium farmers.

The government’s own reports indicate that an Indian peasant earns only Rs 27 per day, much lower than the poverty line of USD 2.15 per day. Any proposal to help farmers get out of vulnerability is missing from the budget.

A proposed farm credit programme is simply an expansion of the current one, which is woefully inadequate.

In comparison with the enormous disparity in human capital in India across states, the number of nursing colleges and Skill India centres announced is quite small.

The assistance to MSMEs is insufficient given that manufacturing growth has been below 3% annually for the last few years. MSMEs need loan relief and a reworking of repayment plans, not another round of credit bondage. 

While the budget follows the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation to maintain fiscal responsibility with a 3% fiscal deficit and an additional 0.5% borrowing conditional on power sector reforms, it goes against the interests of the states that would like to begin a path of state-specific growth.

Corporate tax rates are unchanged, as they have already been reduced drastically. The outcome: Concentration of wealth and increasing inequalities. Oxfam reports that top 1% of Indians own over 40.5% of the nation’s wealth, while the bottom 50% have just about 3%. Yet, the government is reluctant to enact wealth taxes. The Saptarishi7’s costume conceals actual India, making it seem even more surreal.

(The author is a member of Kerala State Planning Board)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp