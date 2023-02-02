‘Govt’s policies will give impetus to New Kerala’: CPM MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM MLA A C Moideen informed the assembly that the state government’s policies will give an impetus to the concept of New Kerala. He was speaking after presenting the resolution on the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Moideen recalled that the policies presented by the governor focused mainly on social justice and security. However, he took potshots at the Centre citing that its neo-liberal policies badly affected the economy of the state. He took pride in the fact that despite the setbacks being inflicted by the Centre, the state is moving forth.

“Kerala ranks first in the hunger-free campaign and also in the health and education sectors. The state government has taken steps to expedite the process to start industries. The LDF government also moved forth in the National Highway development with commitment which saw Rs 5,500 crore being utilised from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for land acquisition,” said Moideen.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan who spoke against the resolution maintained that there is a lack of policies earmarked for labourers. He lamented that there is not a sentence in the resolution which criticises the BJP Government.

“Those people who claim that they are not scared of ‘Indran and Chandran’ are in fact scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CPM is not criticising the PM, but it is instead walking along with the BJP,” said Kuzhalnadan.

Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who also spoke against Moideen’s resolution maintained that the LDF Government has become a topper in maladministration.

STATE WILL COME 1ST IN FOOD SAFETY INDEX: MIN

T’Puram: Health Minister Veena George has said the state would be back on top of the food safety index in the next round of surveys by the FSSAI. She was responding to the call attention by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in the assembly on Wednesday. At present Kerala is ranked seventh. The UDF leader pointed out that the state had fallen from the top position due to the poor performance of the food safety department.

Glitches in E-POS devices will be fixed soon: Min

T’Puram: In the wake of the widespread malfunctioning of E-POS machines at ration shops, the civil supplies department will come up with a permanent solution soon. Already, the state government has introduced a shift system in ration shops to avoid the rush, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil informed the assembly on Wednesday.

“It has been noticed that E-POS machines are malfunctioning. Ration dealers are allowed to take any SIM card of their choice, as there are connectivity issues at many places.

Arrears of paddy farmers to be given in a week

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the dues to be paid to farmers in respect of paddy procurement will be paid within a week. “Arrears to the tune of Rs 189.37 crore for three months has to be given to 27,815 farmers. So far, Rs 369.29 crore has been disbursed to 46,292 farmers. More than Rs 400 crore needs to be obtained from the Centre,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM MLA A C Moideen informed the assembly that the state government’s policies will give an impetus to the concept of New Kerala. He was speaking after presenting the resolution on the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address. Moideen recalled that the policies presented by the governor focused mainly on social justice and security. However, he took potshots at the Centre citing that its neo-liberal policies badly affected the economy of the state. He took pride in the fact that despite the setbacks being inflicted by the Centre, the state is moving forth. “Kerala ranks first in the hunger-free campaign and also in the health and education sectors. The state government has taken steps to expedite the process to start industries. The LDF government also moved forth in the National Highway development with commitment which saw Rs 5,500 crore being utilised from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for land acquisition,” said Moideen. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan who spoke against the resolution maintained that there is a lack of policies earmarked for labourers. He lamented that there is not a sentence in the resolution which criticises the BJP Government. “Those people who claim that they are not scared of ‘Indran and Chandran’ are in fact scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CPM is not criticising the PM, but it is instead walking along with the BJP,” said Kuzhalnadan. Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who also spoke against Moideen’s resolution maintained that the LDF Government has become a topper in maladministration. STATE WILL COME 1ST IN FOOD SAFETY INDEX: MIN T’Puram: Health Minister Veena George has said the state would be back on top of the food safety index in the next round of surveys by the FSSAI. She was responding to the call attention by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in the assembly on Wednesday. At present Kerala is ranked seventh. The UDF leader pointed out that the state had fallen from the top position due to the poor performance of the food safety department. Glitches in E-POS devices will be fixed soon: Min T’Puram: In the wake of the widespread malfunctioning of E-POS machines at ration shops, the civil supplies department will come up with a permanent solution soon. Already, the state government has introduced a shift system in ration shops to avoid the rush, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil informed the assembly on Wednesday. “It has been noticed that E-POS machines are malfunctioning. Ration dealers are allowed to take any SIM card of their choice, as there are connectivity issues at many places. Arrears of paddy farmers to be given in a week Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the dues to be paid to farmers in respect of paddy procurement will be paid within a week. “Arrears to the tune of Rs 189.37 crore for three months has to be given to 27,815 farmers. So far, Rs 369.29 crore has been disbursed to 46,292 farmers. More than Rs 400 crore needs to be obtained from the Centre,” he said.