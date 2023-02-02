K-FON making rapid leaps to connect Kerala, says Kerala CM Pinarayi

Home States Kerala

He also added that plans are afoot to start the Graphene Innovation Centre at Kinfra Park in Kalamassery, Kochi.

Published: 02nd February 2023

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the assembly that K-FON, the project that aims to provide high-speed internet for free to the poor and at affordable rates to others, is progressing quickly. He said 100 Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in each constituency would be given free internet connection this year.

“So far, internet connections have been provided to 11,832 offices under the K-FON scheme. The equipment has already been installed in 26,759 institutions. A total of 6,510 kilometres of backbone and 18,615 kilometres of optical fibre cable have been laid. Of the 375 Points of Presence (POPs), 337 have been completed,” the chief minister said.

Graphene Innovation Centre

He also added that plans are afoot to start the Graphene Innovation Centre at Kinfra Park in Kalamassery, Kochi. “As part of this, clean room construction is in progress. The centre will be fully operational by October. Small-scale entrepreneurs with graphene-related research will also be given the necessary support,” the chief minister said.

Digital Science Park

In addition to this, the country’s first Digital Science Park will be completed in three years. The park, which is likely to incur Rs 1,515 crore, will come up on 14 acres of land on Technocity premises adjacent to the Digital University. The state government has also sought the cooperation of the central government and the industrial sector for this public-private partnership project.

