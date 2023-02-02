Home States Kerala

Minister Antony Raju visits Gujarat to evaluate LNG-converted buses

The minister also visited the vehicle scrapping unit in Gujarat so as to start similar units in Kerala.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju visited Gujarat to explore the possibility of converting the diesel-engine buses of KSRTC into Liquified Natural Gas-engine buses. He was accompanied by KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar. The duo inspected the LNG-converted buses of Gujarat Road Transport Corporation in Vadodara. The conversion was done jointly by the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and a private company.

KSRTC has asked GAIL to convert five buses into LNG engines. They will also send drivers to Gujarat to be trained on LNG buses. Further steps will be taken after assessing the services, said the minister.

In Gujarat, GAIL gives LNG at a 10% discount or equal to the rate of diesel price in the market. The minister also visited the vehicle scrapping unit in Gujarat so as to start similar units in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Raju LNG-converted buses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp