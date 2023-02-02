Non-bailable warrant against police officer in actor abduction case involving Mollywood actor Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court conducting a trial in the actor abduction and rape case involving Mollywood star Dileep has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Station House Officer (SHO) of Nedumbassery police station. NBW was issued after the police officer did not turn up before the court despite several directions.

The case was first registered at Nedumbassery police station where several proceedings in the case were carried out. As part of the trial proceedings, the court directed the SHO's appearance two weeks ago. However, despite repeated directions, he did not turn up. Thus the court decided to issue NBW against the officer. The NBW is issued through Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police.

"Despite several directions, the SHO Nedumbassery failed to appear before the court. Issue NBW through Superintendent of Police Ernakulam Rural against SHO Nedumbassery. Return of warrant on February 3," stated the court.

As per the direction, SHO Nedumbassery has to be produced before the court on Friday. At court, the SHO has to explain not abiding by the direction of the court. After hearing the SHO, further steps would be decided by the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution side has approached the court requesting to conduct the witness examination of director Balachandrankumar at Thiruvananthapuram. According to the prosecution, Balachandrakumar is undergoing treatment following an ailment of both kidneys. He cannot travel to Kochi for the trial procedure. Hence, he has to be examined at a court in Thiruvananthapuram. The court will consider the petition on Friday.

Balachandrakumar was partially examined as part of the trial last month and was postponed to other dates. It was based on the statement of the director that Dileep had accessed the sexual assault videos of the victim, and a further probe was conducted into the case. He is a crucial witness for the prosecution. Currently, as many as 234 witnesses were examined as part of the trial.

