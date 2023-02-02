Home States Kerala

Pregnant woman, husband charred to death as moving car catches fire in Kannur

Witnesses said that the car caught fire near the District Government hospital here.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

The car caught fire as the family while the family travelling to the hospital. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A pregnant woman and her husband died in an unfortunate accident as the car in which they were travelling caught fire near Kannur district hospital on Thursday. Witnesses said that the car caught fire near the District Government hospital here.

According to the police, the couple who died -- Prajith (32) of Kuttiattur Kararambu and his wife Reesha (26) -- were en route to the district hospital from Kuttiattur when tragedy struck.

Reesha and Prajith

Both Prajith and Reesha were sitting in front of the car. There were four more passengers including a child sitting in the back seat of the car. They jumped out of the car when the car caught fire.

Police suspect that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit.

Prajith, who was driving the car, opened the back door when the fire started to help the passengers sitting in the back seat escape. Locals said they tried to open the front door to save the couple who were trapped but failed.

The fire force reached the spot and broke the front door open with the support of locals at the spot. However, they were not able to save the lives of Prajith and Reesha.

The co-passengers of the victims have been shifted to a hospital, police added.

