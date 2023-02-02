Reduction in welfare spending cause for concern

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has raised concern over the drastic cut in the Union Budget allocations for the employment guarantee scheme and food subsidy.

“Allocation for MGNREGS saw a 22% decline from the budgetary estimate for 2022-23. Allocation for food subsidy dropped from Rs 2.87 lakh crore in the previous fiscal to Rs 1.97 lakh crore,” he told reporters.

Balagopal said the specific demands of the state ranging from an AIIMS to an announcement on the SilverLine project were ignored.

He also saw red in the announcement that fund sanction for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) would be made ‘result basis’. “It may sound like a good initiative. But I’m sceptical about its implementation,” Balagopal said. He was equally suspicious of the announcements pertaining to the cooperative sector.

