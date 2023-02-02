Thumbs down for SilverLine and AIIMS in Union Budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has ended up as a major disappointment for Kerala as none of its major demands were met.

The budget is not in line with the principles of cooperative federalism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. “No efforts were made to maintain regional balance. It does not try to resolve growing economic disparities; rather it will only further concentrate wealth with corporates. There are many pre-conditions for the interest-free loans given to states for capital expenditure,” he said.

The cut in allocation for the employment guarantee scheme and food subsidy has come as a setback for the state while the positive takeaway would be a hike in import duty on compound rubber. Kerala’s demands for SilverLine, AIIMS, a special package for the revival of the plantation sector and rehabilitation schemes for emigrant returnees have also been ignored.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the budget announcement that the fund sanction for centrally-sponsored schemes would be on the basis of results could be an attempt to infringe on the state’s right to such funds.

