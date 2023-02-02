Tourism sector gives thumbs up to ‘Unity Mall’ in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism industry has welcomed the major initiatives for tourism promotion in the Union Budget and said it will promote growth.The Budget has mooted ‘Unity Mall’ in the state capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion of the ‘One District, One product’ theme.

The mall is expected to feature handicrafts and other unique products from Kerala and India.

Welcoming the Budget, the president of the Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry EM Najeeb, said it’s for the first time that the Centre has given so much importance to the tourism sector in the Budget speech.

“The sector has been touted as one of the pillars for the growth of the economy and for employment generation, which is very positive,” said Najeeb. However, he raised concerns about the lower budget allocation for tourism marketing.

Jose Pradeep, secretary of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society said the budget holds immense promise for the growth of tourism. “The convergence of government programs and public-private partnerships will help to tap the full potential of the sector. The investment of `2.40 lakh crore in the railway sector, along with the development of 50 additional airports will greatly improve connectivity,” said Jose.

Meanwhile, many in the industry feel that the proposed ‘Unity Mall’ in the state should come up in Kochi. “Kochi is the gateway to Kerala and the maximum number of tourists come to the city. The state government should seriously consider Kochi for setting up the mall. Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital has Arts and Crafts Village and SMSM Institute,” said Rajesh PR, an inbound tourist guide.

