343 cyber cases filed between Apr-Aug ’22 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police cyber cell registered 343 cases across the state last year from April 1 to August 31, revealed the Economic Review that was tabled by Finance Minister K N Balagopal before the assembly on Thursday.

The data revealed that 79 cyber cases were registered for child pornography, while 73 were for online cheating. Apart from that, 39 cases were registered for social media abuse.

A case of source code theft was registered while two incidents of website hacking were reported. In three cases, complicated offences were committed through smartphones. During the 2021-22 period, as many as 846 cases were registered. The number of cases in 2020-21 was 694.

Meanwhile, 13,733 cases were registered last year till September for crimes against women. As many as 1,795 rape cases were reported during this period, while there were 3,859 molestation cases. The number of kidnapping and abduction cases was 161, while seven dowry deaths were also reported during the period.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police cyber cell registered 343 cases across the state last year from April 1 to August 31, revealed the Economic Review that was tabled by Finance Minister K N Balagopal before the assembly on Thursday. The data revealed that 79 cyber cases were registered for child pornography, while 73 were for online cheating. Apart from that, 39 cases were registered for social media abuse. A case of source code theft was registered while two incidents of website hacking were reported. In three cases, complicated offences were committed through smartphones. During the 2021-22 period, as many as 846 cases were registered. The number of cases in 2020-21 was 694. Meanwhile, 13,733 cases were registered last year till September for crimes against women. As many as 1,795 rape cases were reported during this period, while there were 3,859 molestation cases. The number of kidnapping and abduction cases was 161, while seven dowry deaths were also reported during the period.