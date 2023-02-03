Actor assault: Warrant against police officer for not turning up at court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare move, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court conducting the trial in the actor abduction and rape case issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against a police officer for not turning up at the court despite several directions.

The court issued the warrant against the Nedumbassery Station House Officer (SHO) through the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police.

The case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, was first registered at the Nedumbassery station, where several proceedings were carried out. As part of the trial, the court had directed the SHO to appear before it two weeks ago. However, despite repeated directions, he did not turn up.

As per the latest directive, the Nedumbassery SHO has to be produced before the court on Friday. At the court, the SHO will have to explain the reasons for not abiding by its directive. After hearing the SHO, the court will decide on further steps.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has approached the court requesting to conduct the witness examination of director Balachandrankumar in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the prosecution, Balachandrakumar is undergoing treatment following a kidney ailment and he is unable to travel to Kochi for the trial procedure. Hence, he has to be examined at a court in Thiruvananthapuram, said the prosecution. The court will consider the petition on Friday.

Balachandrakumar was partially examined as part of the trial last month and further examination was postponed to other dates. It was based on the director’s statement that the police had conducted a further investigation into the case. Balachandrakumar had alleged that Dileep accessed the sexual assault videos. He is a crucial witness for the prosecution.

PULSAR SUNI MOVES HIGH COURT SEEKING BAIL

Kochi: Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction case, on Thursday approached the High Court seeking bail. He has been in judicial custody for the last five-and-a-half years. Suni said the prosecution has filed a further investigation report in the case citing 125 additional witnesses, and the examination of only a few has been completed to date. There is absolutely no chance of the trial being concluded in the near future, the petitioner stated.

KOCHI: In a rare move, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court conducting the trial in the actor abduction and rape case issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against a police officer for not turning up at the court despite several directions. The court issued the warrant against the Nedumbassery Station House Officer (SHO) through the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police. The case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, was first registered at the Nedumbassery station, where several proceedings were carried out. As part of the trial, the court had directed the SHO to appear before it two weeks ago. However, despite repeated directions, he did not turn up. As per the latest directive, the Nedumbassery SHO has to be produced before the court on Friday. At the court, the SHO will have to explain the reasons for not abiding by its directive. After hearing the SHO, the court will decide on further steps. Meanwhile, the prosecution has approached the court requesting to conduct the witness examination of director Balachandrankumar in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the prosecution, Balachandrakumar is undergoing treatment following a kidney ailment and he is unable to travel to Kochi for the trial procedure. Hence, he has to be examined at a court in Thiruvananthapuram, said the prosecution. The court will consider the petition on Friday. Balachandrakumar was partially examined as part of the trial last month and further examination was postponed to other dates. It was based on the director’s statement that the police had conducted a further investigation into the case. Balachandrakumar had alleged that Dileep accessed the sexual assault videos. He is a crucial witness for the prosecution. PULSAR SUNI MOVES HIGH COURT SEEKING BAIL Kochi: Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction case, on Thursday approached the High Court seeking bail. He has been in judicial custody for the last five-and-a-half years. Suni said the prosecution has filed a further investigation report in the case citing 125 additional witnesses, and the examination of only a few has been completed to date. There is absolutely no chance of the trial being concluded in the near future, the petitioner stated.