Home States Kerala

Actor assault: Warrant against police officer for not turning up at court

As per the latest directive, the Nedumbassery SHO has to be produced before the court on Friday.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare move, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court conducting the trial in the actor abduction and rape case issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against a police officer for not turning up at the court despite several directions.

The court issued the warrant against the Nedumbassery Station House Officer (SHO) through the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police.

The case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, was first registered at the Nedumbassery station, where several proceedings were carried out. As part of the trial, the court had directed the SHO to appear before it two weeks ago. However, despite repeated directions, he did not turn up.  

As per the latest directive, the Nedumbassery SHO has to be produced before the court on Friday. At the court, the SHO will have to explain the reasons for not abiding by its directive. After hearing the SHO, the court will decide on further steps.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has approached the court requesting to conduct the witness examination of director Balachandrankumar in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the prosecution, Balachandrakumar is undergoing treatment following a kidney ailment and he is unable to travel to Kochi for the trial procedure. Hence, he has to be examined at a court in Thiruvananthapuram, said the prosecution. The court will consider the petition on Friday.

Balachandrakumar was partially examined as part of the trial last month and further examination was postponed to other dates. It was based on the director’s statement that the police had conducted a further investigation into the case. Balachandrakumar had alleged that Dileep accessed the sexual assault videos. He is a crucial witness for the prosecution.

PULSAR SUNI MOVES HIGH COURT SEEKING BAIL

Kochi: Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction case, on Thursday approached the High Court seeking bail. He has been in judicial custody for the last five-and-a-half years. Suni said the prosecution has filed a further investigation report in the case citing 125 additional witnesses, and the examination of only a few has been completed to date. There is absolutely no chance of the trial being concluded in the near future, the petitioner stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court actor abduction and rape case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp