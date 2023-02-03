Experts highlight Kerala’s infrastructure for cancer treatment and research shortfall

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of new cancer cases in Kerala has been showing a disturbing trend. Data provided by 13 hospitals in the state, through cancer registries, reveal that 2,23,703 new cancer patients sought treatment in the eight years from 2012 to 2019.

This significant number raises the question of the need for more infrastructure for cancer treatment and research in Kerala. Dr N K Sanil Kumar, a volunteer with the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, said Kerala lacks enough treatment and research centres. While 60% of patients seek treatment in government hospitals, it is important to improve the facilities and infrastructure of cancer treatment and research centres in the state.

“The Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery need more facilities. The infrastructure available is not sufficient to deal with such numbers. Also, we need more trained staff and experts to provide better treatment,” Dr Sanil said.

Dr K Pavithran, a professor of medical oncology at Amrita Hospital, said the state needs more research institutes for studies in this area.

“We cannot specify the reason for the increase in the number of cancer cases in Kerala. Lifestyle plays a major role. Proper research in this area can help understand the cause for the spike in numbers,” said Dr Pavithran. He added that more recently there has been an increased incidence of thyroid cancer among women.

Though over 2.23 lakh cancer patients have sought treatment in the past eight years, there is no data on the total number of patients in the state. A study ‘The burden of cancers and their variations across the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990–2016,’ found that the crude cancer incidence rate is highest in Kerala in 2016. As per the study, 135 persons per 1 lakh were affected by the disease in 2016 alone.

Govt flayed for the delay in establishing cancer centre

Rijo John, the health economist and professor of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, said the lifestyle of Keralites has a major role to play in the rise in the number of cancer patients. “Smoking and consumption of alcohol are related to cancer incidence. Also, increased sugar consumption and lack of exercise can be risk factors,” John said. He added that 30% of cancer patients across the country are tobacco users.

Dr Sanil flayed the government for the delay in the construction of the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre. “The foundation stone of the centre was laid around eight years ago but it is yet to be a reality. Thus patients from Kochi have to approach RCC,” said Dr Sanil. He also said Kerala needs at least three full-fledged cancer treatment centres in different parts of the state.

