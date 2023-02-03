Puthupally natives upset over delay in Oommen Chandy’s treatment

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress workers in Puthupally are unhappy with the lackadaisical attitude shown by the close confidants of senior leader Oommen Chandy in ensuring that he gets proper follow-up treatment for his throat issue.

With treatment getting delayed, there are widespread concerns about the condition of the former chief minister. His son, Chandy Oommen, is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

His loyalists in the constituency are a worried lot with the 79-year-old confined to his Puthuppally House after discontinuing his treatment in Bengaluru. Otherwise, the veteran leader used to go to his constituency during weekends and sometimes during the weekdays as well for the last 53 years.

The party workers are irked at the inordinate delay in taking Chandy to a hospital for follow-up treatment. TNIE had reported on Wednesday how his loyalists are mulling over holding an indefinite protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Puthuppally.

“Kunjoonju’s (Oommen Chandy) condition is getting worse day by day. Prominent leaders in the ‘A’ group could have done something to support the ailing leader. They have all benefited from him by getting lots of opportunities throughout their political career. It’s a shame that they are idling precious time”, an enraged party worker told TNIE.

The once-strong ‘A’ group comprises tall leaders like UDF convenor M M Hassan, MP Benny Behanan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Sunny Joseph and K Babu, former MLAs K C Joseph, and K Sivadasan Nair. But these leaders feign helplessness and are waiting for a call to be taken by the top honchos of the party.

People from Puthuppally are also restricted from meeting him. A senior Congress MLA and another leader visited Chandy at his home on Thursday. It is learnt that they managed to speak to him briefly.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress workers in Puthupally are unhappy with the lackadaisical attitude shown by the close confidants of senior leader Oommen Chandy in ensuring that he gets proper follow-up treatment for his throat issue. With treatment getting delayed, there are widespread concerns about the condition of the former chief minister. His son, Chandy Oommen, is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. His loyalists in the constituency are a worried lot with the 79-year-old confined to his Puthuppally House after discontinuing his treatment in Bengaluru. Otherwise, the veteran leader used to go to his constituency during weekends and sometimes during the weekdays as well for the last 53 years. The party workers are irked at the inordinate delay in taking Chandy to a hospital for follow-up treatment. TNIE had reported on Wednesday how his loyalists are mulling over holding an indefinite protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Puthuppally. “Kunjoonju’s (Oommen Chandy) condition is getting worse day by day. Prominent leaders in the ‘A’ group could have done something to support the ailing leader. They have all benefited from him by getting lots of opportunities throughout their political career. It’s a shame that they are idling precious time”, an enraged party worker told TNIE. The once-strong ‘A’ group comprises tall leaders like UDF convenor M M Hassan, MP Benny Behanan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Sunny Joseph and K Babu, former MLAs K C Joseph, and K Sivadasan Nair. But these leaders feign helplessness and are waiting for a call to be taken by the top honchos of the party. People from Puthuppally are also restricted from meeting him. A senior Congress MLA and another leader visited Chandy at his home on Thursday. It is learnt that they managed to speak to him briefly.