Release properties attached erroneously: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that the properties of the persons who have no connection with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) that were erroneously attached by the revenue authorities are released immediately.

The court issued the order after noticing several complaints, including the one filed by Yusuf T P, husband of an IUML panchayat member in Malappuram, alleging that his property had been attached even though he has no connection with the banned outfit.

A division bench comprising Justice A Jayasanakaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C P passed the order on a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against PFI’s former state secretary A Abdul Sathar and other office-bearers for calling an illegal flash hartal.

The state government earlier informed the court that since all the procedures for attachment of the properties were initiated in a limited time period, some mistakes had crept in due to some similarity in the name, address and survey number of the properties identified.

It resulted in erroneous attachment of properties of some persons who were not associated with the organisation. When it came to the notice of the state government, the direction was given to the Land Revenue Commissioner and the state police chief to stop further proceedings in respect of these properties which were erroneously identified.

The court made it clear that the Claims Commissioner appointed by the court, to adjudicate on the claims of the persons who have suffered damage to their properties during the flash hartal, shall have all the powers of a civil court to summon any person/document for the purposes of the enquiry.

Casteist remarks: Nod to continue proceedings

Kochi: The High Court has granted the Principal Sessions Court (SC/ST) Act, Kottayam, the liberty to go with the final report against C M Kusuman, principal of DB College, Keezhoor, in a case registered against him for allegedly making casteist remarks against an assistant professor, and register a case. Justice A Badharudeen issued the order on the petition filed by Kusuman seeking to quash the final report against him. The court made it clear that the personal appearance of the petitioner shall not be insisted till February 16, if an application is filed on the date of appearance.

Resort mgmt ordered to demolish checkdams

Kochi: The High Court has directed the management of PVR Nature Resort to demolish the check dams on the establishment’s premises within one month, in compliance with the Kozhikode district collector’s order. Situated in Kakkadampoyil, the resort is owned by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar. The court issued the fiat while upholding the single judge’s directive backing the collector’s order to raze the check dams. “It is clear that the district collector complied with principles of natural justice,” said the court.

