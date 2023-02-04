Amid fiscal stress, allocation for tourism remains same in budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism, one of the biggest money spinners for the state, received the same budgetary allocation of Rs 362.15 crore as last year, disappointing some stakeholders.

According to Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society president Baby Mathew Somatheeram, an increased allocation for tourism projects would have been a much-needed boost for the sector that is on the path of revival after the pandemic. Tourism promotion activities under KTM will also receive a shot in the arm with Rs 7 crore being specifically earmarked for it, he said.

“However, more projects were expected for infrastructure development and waste management in major tourist destinations,” Baby said.

Besides, projects announced earlier should be implemented and given proper follow-up budgetary support, he suggested.

Total outlay:

D362.15 crore. Of this, D135.65 crore was earmarked for infrastructure development

B50 crore for developing seven tourism corridors hand-in-hand with the state’s infrastructure development projects

D20 crore as equity support for the company on PPP mode to set up airstrips

D81 crore for tourism promotion activities at the international level

