Home States Kerala

Budget: Health expenditure inadequate, lacks vision

However, most of the major allocations are for routine activities such as improving infrastructure.

Published: 04th February 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BUDGET, RUPEE

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health experts slammed the budget for its lack of vision in tackling major challenges being faced by the state even when the government gloated over an increase in health expenditure allocation by nearly Rs 200 crore.

This year the budget allocation for the sector crossed Rs 3000 crore. However, most of the major allocations are for routine activities such as improving infrastructure.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal did raise curiosity on the possibilities of developing indigenous vaccines using the facilities of the Institute of Advanced Virology, Thiruvananthapuram, which is yet to be fully functional.

He also gave Rs 30 crore allocation to the medical tourism sector. Apart from these, experts did not see a clear direction from the budget. “First and foremost there is no substantial increase in outlay as they claim. The budget lacks a gross direction in any of the major projects on public health, health tourism, tackling communicable diseases etc.

We do not know when the next pandemic will come. Maybe in 5 or 10 years. However the budget has no long-term public health agenda,” said IMA state president Sulphi Noohu. IMA had demanded a four-fold increase in health expenditure to tackle a host of issues faced by the health sector, such as new viral infections, non-communicable diseases and obesity among children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health experts K N Balagopal Health expenditure
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp