Home States Kerala

Demographic deficit: State facing a second-gen crisis, says FM; Experts see birth rate dropping

Published: 04th February 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

K N Balagopal

Finance Minister K N Balagopal presenting the state budget at the legislative assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is facing second-generation developmental issues, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said in his budget speech. Apart from the rising elderly population, like many developed countries, the state’s birth rate is decreasing sharply. Presenting the budget, the minister assured that steps will be taken to scientifically study the unique situation and formulate policies for the future.

Kerala is witnessing a change in its demographic profile.

“According to the figures for 2021, 16.50 per cent of the population are above 60 years. It is estimated that this will exceed 20 per cent by 2031. At the same time, the birth rate has been decreasing. Though an average of 6.5 lakhs and 5.3 lakh children were born in the 1980s and 1990s respectively, the figures came down to 4.6 lakhs in 2021. Demographers estimate that the birth rate will drop to 3.6 lakhs by 2031. That is, a structural change will be visible in the ratio between the new generation, senior citizens and the workforce,” the budget said.

The budget also warned that the potential support ratio may decrease from 4.5 to 3.4 and then to 2.3. Kerala may become a state with the highest dependency-population ratio. The budget also points to the widespread trend of youth going abroad for employment and education and settling there.

“As a result, there is a decrease in the number of capable youths for employment in the state. Kerala also faces second-generation developmental issues which include changes in demographic structure and rehabilitation of NRKs. Owing to these factors, the Centre is denying Kerala its due share. There is a situation in which the human development we have achieved becomes our disqualification. Kerala has demanded the Union government to realise the unique issues being faced by the state and give due consideration to it in Centrally sponsored schemes,” the budget stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Balagopal Kerala budget Demographic deficit
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp