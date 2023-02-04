EV taxis ride the budget wave as Kerala state eyes carbon neutrality

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By taking a favourable position on electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen-run vehicles, the state budget has ramped up its efforts to become a 100% renewable energy-dependent state by 2040.

In order to promote electric cabs, the one-time tax on such vehicles is reduced to 5% of the purchase value, i.e. on par with the one-time tax of electric private vehicles.

The one-time tax is for the first 15 years. However, the existing 50% tax exemption for such vehicles for the first five years has been withdrawn. “The budget is geared towards achieving carbon neutrality. The incentives will result in more electric vehicles on the road,” said Samson Mathew, director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre.

The budget has also allocated Rs 10 crore for an industrial park for manufacturing EV batteries and allied equipment and rs 25 crore for the EV consortium project. An amount of Rs 7.98 crore was also earmarked for setting up charging stations in all districts.

