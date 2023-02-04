Home States Kerala

IT at home with ‘work near home’

He also added that work-near-home facilities are much better than the familiar work-from-home model.

Published: 04th February 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

IT sector, techie, computers, office

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many in the IT industry have lauded the state government’s decision to allocate Rs 50 crore for work-near-home facilities.

According to Joy Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of Techgentsia Software Technologies, the project is likely to see several women, currently staying away from work for one reason or another, resuming their careers. He also added that work-near-home facilities are much better than the familiar work-from-home model. The latter, he said, “has a lot of distractions. Work-near-home, on the other hand, provides an office-like atmosphere. Many IT companies stand to benefit from this project”.

“This will lead to a decentralisation of the workplace,” Joy said. At present, IT activities are concentrated in three hubs - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Once these centres are operational, even small cities will see an IT rush, he added. However, not all are pleased. Abdul Gafoor K V of Calicut Forum for IT said this new project would “only benefit software companies”.

The government intends to task local bodies to operate such centres in a public-private partnership model. It is slated to cost Rs 1,000 crore to create one lakh work seats at work-near-home facilities in the next three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT industry work-near-home facilities
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp