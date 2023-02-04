IT at home with ‘work near home’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many in the IT industry have lauded the state government’s decision to allocate Rs 50 crore for work-near-home facilities.

According to Joy Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of Techgentsia Software Technologies, the project is likely to see several women, currently staying away from work for one reason or another, resuming their careers. He also added that work-near-home facilities are much better than the familiar work-from-home model. The latter, he said, “has a lot of distractions. Work-near-home, on the other hand, provides an office-like atmosphere. Many IT companies stand to benefit from this project”.

“This will lead to a decentralisation of the workplace,” Joy said. At present, IT activities are concentrated in three hubs - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Once these centres are operational, even small cities will see an IT rush, he added. However, not all are pleased. Abdul Gafoor K V of Calicut Forum for IT said this new project would “only benefit software companies”.

The government intends to task local bodies to operate such centres in a public-private partnership model. It is slated to cost Rs 1,000 crore to create one lakh work seats at work-near-home facilities in the next three years.

KOCHI: Many in the IT industry have lauded the state government’s decision to allocate Rs 50 crore for work-near-home facilities. According to Joy Sebastian, co-founder and CEO of Techgentsia Software Technologies, the project is likely to see several women, currently staying away from work for one reason or another, resuming their careers. He also added that work-near-home facilities are much better than the familiar work-from-home model. The latter, he said, “has a lot of distractions. Work-near-home, on the other hand, provides an office-like atmosphere. Many IT companies stand to benefit from this project”. “This will lead to a decentralisation of the workplace,” Joy said. At present, IT activities are concentrated in three hubs - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Once these centres are operational, even small cities will see an IT rush, he added. However, not all are pleased. Abdul Gafoor K V of Calicut Forum for IT said this new project would “only benefit software companies”. The government intends to task local bodies to operate such centres in a public-private partnership model. It is slated to cost Rs 1,000 crore to create one lakh work seats at work-near-home facilities in the next three years.