Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress to observe black day today, protests against budget proposals

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the  government was looting the people of the state.

Published: 04th February 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has given the Opposition parties a stick to beat the government with his budget proposals to hike taxes for several items, especially the Rs 2 per litre cess on fuel prices. The Congress will observe February 4 as a black day.

The UDF is also planning a series of protests against the budget proposals. State Congress president K Sudhakaran warned the government of fierce agitations against “the anti-people budget proposals”. The protests will continue until the government backtracks from the decision.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the government was looting the people of the state.
The state BJP is also planning a series of protests. The state committee meeting to be held on February 4 in Kochi will decide the future course of action. 

“Party will organise state-wide protests against the government,” said Surendran.

The Youth Congress and the Yuva Morcha workers took out protest marches to the secretariat on Friday evening and burned copies of the budget. The workers blocked the MG road for hours. A small tussle between police and the workers had also occurred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan Kerala state budget congress black day
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp