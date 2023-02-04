Only routine allocations for education sector in Kerala budget: Academics
Published: 04th February 2023
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With higher education being the focus of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, the sector saw its outlay increase to Rs 816.79 in the state budget. However, specific projects to improve the quality of the sector did not find mentioned in the budget, said academics.
The budget mentions a “special action plan” to be formulated in 2023-24 to help universities and higher education institutions achieve “greater excellence” without going into specifics. Academics have also dubbed as “routine” the allocation for infrastructure development of a few government colleges.
Where the money will be spent
D1,773.09 crore for school education, D816.79cr for higher education
D14 crore for centres of excellence; D10cr fund for translating technology
D98.35 crore for enhancing physical infrastructure in govt colleges
D160 crore for infrastructure development in schools up to Plus Two
D140 cr for free uniform; D344.64 as state share for mid-day meal scheme