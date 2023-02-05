Home States Kerala

BJP will win at least 5 seats in Kerala, claims former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Speaking on the sidelines of the party state committee meeting in Kochi, Javadekar pointed out that the UDF and the LDF are allies elsewhere across the country and that they conspire to defame the BJP

Published: 05th February 2023

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar interacting with BJP leaders during the party’s state committee meeting in Kochi on Saturday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Exuding hope in the state unit’s ability to put up a fight, Prakash Javadekar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win at least five seats in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.Dismissing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) as two sides of the same coin, the former Union minister, who is also the party leader in charge of the state, said that the “BJP is the only opposition voice”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party state committee meeting in Kochi, Javadekar pointed out that the UDF and the LDF are allies elsewhere across the country and that they conspire to defame the BJP. He dismissed the allegations against the state president K Surendran as one such design. “We will unitedly fight against them,” Javadekar said.

He also added that while the Modi government was selecting beneficiaries of schemes without political, religious or regional discrimination, the LDF government in Kerala was selecting beneficiaries based on politics. He accused the Pinarayi-led LDF government as one of the worst governments in the country by alleging that the liquor mafia, corruption mafia, and the son-in-law mafia controlled the entire administration here.

“The manufacturing sector in the state has come to a standstill. The environment is not favourable for the industrial sector. Left trade unions and Left politicians are against development. While all the states moved forward in development, Kerala is going backwards every day,” Javadekar said.

