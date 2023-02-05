Oommen Chandy to leave for Bengaluru for treatment early next week

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid allegations over delay in his medical follow-up, veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy will soon leave for Bengaluru for further treatment. In all likelihood, the former chief minister along with family members will leave for Bengaluru early next week.

“It is time for the next review. We are readying to leave urgently for Bengaluru after discussions with the family,” said his son Chandy Oommen in a Facebook post on Saturday.The 79-year old leader is going for follow-up treatment after his close relatives, supporters from Puthupally constituency and top leaders in Congress central leadership intervened in the matter.

In his social media post, Chandy Oommen rubbished reports about Oommen Chandy’s health.He also posted photos of the senior leader meeting people and enjoying the antics between his son and grandson Ephinoah.“Appa is being provided with a combined treatment protocol comprising medicines, food pattern, physiotherapy and speech therapy as directed by Dr Vishal Rao, of Bengaluru.

He has been under Dr Rao’s treatment since last November. A proper review was done on December 26 and January 18 in Bengaluru,” he said. Oommen Chandy’s close relatives, however, alleged that the treatment protocol, suggested by the hospital, is not being followed.

“Oommen Chandy was taken to Bengaluru on January 19. The doctor had insisted on advanced medical treatment. According to the doctor, medicine and diet restrictions alone are not sufficient to cure his throat issues,” a close relative of Oommen Chandy told TNIE. Chandy Oommen, who is currently serving as chairman of the All India Youth Congress Outreach Cell, reached the state capital on Friday evening after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Apart from the Congress Central leadership, top leaders in the state including A K Antony and former state Congress presidents, urged Chandy Oommen to take his father for further treatment without delay. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan has been acting as the party’s intermediary to ensure follow-up treatment for Oommen Chandy.

Another top Congress leader told TNIE that Dr Vishal Rao apparently informed the family that they need not wait for his convenience to bring Oommen Chandy for further treatment.

