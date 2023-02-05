Home States Kerala

Septic treatment plants to come up in all districts of Kerala: CM

CM says state still has a long way to go in terms of septic waste disposal, support of LSGs essential in achieving feat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan at the inaugural function of the global expo on waste management technology in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has initiated steps to build septic treatment plants in every district in the state. To achieve this milestone, he said, the support of local self-governments is essential.

“At present, only Kochi and Trivandrum corporations and Kalpetta municipality have septic treatment plants. However, that is not enough and effective,” said the CM. He was speaking at the inaugural session of ‘GEx Kerala 23 conclave,’ the global expo on waste management technologies at Marine Drive in Kochi.

He said that though Kerala has become an open defecation-free state, the state has a long way to go in terms of septic waste disposal. “Treatment plants are not the problem. The lack of space to set up such plants are the real issue we face. If we don’t dispose of the waste properly, it will become a problem. So, the local self-governments should take the initiatives to do so,” said Pinarayi.

He also added that people’s attitudes on the matter should change for the effective implementation of these initiatives and projects. Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the government has decided to begin a campaign to make Kerala the cleanest state by 2025. “The campaign comprises collection, disposal of waste, and the arrangement of facilities for waste management. We have to change people’s perspectives about waste management, and it is possible through children by creating awareness among them,” he said.  
The CM also urged the officials to make as many places in every ward waste free. “The first phase of the project is to clean public offices and small towns in panchayats and municipalities. Then we can ensure better waste management in every ward, panchayat, municipality, block and constituency,” he said.
Local bodies will be graded based on their activities in managing waste. Prizes and awards will be given to excellent and effective waste management initiatives. It can also create several job opportunities.
The district that creates the most job opportunities in this sector will also be awarded. The CM also ensured that the government will form a green auditing committee at the local-body level to ensure better waste management.

Lauding the organisers of the conclave, the chief minister said GEx Kerala 23 conclave is a learning and discussion platform on waste management. “The expo can help create awareness among people about the importance of waste management. At the expo, technologies, different types of machinery and experts are brought together under one umbrella,” said the CM. He urged the local bodies to utilise the three-day expo. The CM took the opportunity to appreciate the Haritha Karma Sena for their contributions to making Kerala a waste-free and clean state.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh presided over the inaugural session. The minister said that Kerala will soon become a waste-free state if people are ready to change their attitude. Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan spoke at the event and informed that the government will have the Opposition’s support to make these projects successful. The three-day conclave, organised by the government of Kerala and the Suchitwa Mission, will conclude on Monday.

