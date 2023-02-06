Home States Kerala

2,507 nabbed in crackdown on goons in Kerala

Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said the special drive was a holistic approach to keep the goondas and anti-socials under check. He said the chief minister himself was monitoring the actions. 

Published: 06th February 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major statewide crackdown in view of the increasing incidents of violence involving goons and anti-social elements, the state police have nabbed 2,507 people and registered 1,673 cases. 

Under the special drive ‘AAG’ (Accelerated Action against Anti-socials and Goons) that started on Saturday, the police raided 3,501 places and arrested history-sheeters against whom court warrants have been pending. The most number of cases were registered in Kannur (257), while  Thiruvananthapuram saw the most number of arrests (333). As many as 270 people were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram rural police district alone.

Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said the special drive was a holistic approach to keep the goondas and anti-socials under check. He said the chief minister himself was monitoring the actions. “We arrested those who had warrants pending against them. Also, those who were earlier detained under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) have been placed under detention.

We also collected details about history-sheeters’ daily routines, bank transactions, family, friends and their business dealings. One of the many purposes of the drive was to create a detailed file on the history-sheeters. The department will continue with similar activities,” he said.

In 2022, the police had launched operation ‘Kaaval’ with similar objectives. Though the special drive managed to detain a large number of criminals, there were allegations of abuse of police power.

