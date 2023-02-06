‘Destination Challenge’ by Kerala tourism fails to make an impact

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Destination Challenge, the tourism department’s ambitious initiative to identify and shape at least one location in every local body into a tourist destination, has yet to gather steam. The idea, envisioned to see 500 new tourist destinations crop up in the state, was allotted Rs 50 crore for the next four years, when what was really required was a thorough feasibility study.

The lack of this crucial element failed to ensure the active participation of the local self-government bodies. Since its launch in June last year, the department has received hardly 15 project proposals from local bodies, most of which were rejected because they failed to qualify for technical feasibility. Unavailability of land is a major hurdle.

“We submitted the proposal five months ago. The project is yet to get clearance. We need Revenue land for implementing the project, but there are too many hurdles. The government should introduce a single window system to clear these projects,” said Kuthirakulam Jayan, the president of the Manikkal grama panchayat, one of the few local bodies taking part in the project.

According to sources, many of the local bodies are unable to find the funds for implementing such projects. As per the scheme, the local self-government body should raise 40% of the project cost, with the tourism department chipping in funds up to Rs 50 lakh.

With the initiative failing to woo interest, the department has initiated efforts to sensitise the local self-government institutions. “Some of the proposals require land belonging to the forest or revenue departments. Getting a NOC here is very difficult. Also, the quality of the proposals we received is not up to the mark. The local bodies don’t have the expertise for these projects. We are therefore arranging private agencies to help the panchayats prepare the projects,” said a source in the department. So far, eight proposals in the project have been accorded administrative sanction.

hurdles ahead

Lacked thorough feasibility study

The tourism dept has hardly received 15 proposals since the project’s inception

Unavailability of land turned out to be a snag

