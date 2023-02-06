Kerala nurses association wants revision in minimum pay scale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State United Nurses Association (UNA) on Sunday organised a district-level meeting to announce that it is planning a protest demanding a revision in the minimum wages of the nurses in the private sector.

Our demands include increasing the daily wages of nurses to Rs 1.500 and ending contract-based appointments. Around 3,000 nurses attended the meeting held at the St.George Parish Hall. UNA has also decided to take out a proclamation rally by February 15 before organising a protest. Ernakulam district co-ordinator Rejith Raghunathan said the government has not increased the minimum monthly basic salary of nurses for the last 5 years.

“The government had fixed Rs 20,000 as the minimum salary for the nurses in private hospitals in 2018 following the SC direction. However, for the last 5 years, the government has not reviewed it. We expect the government to decide on this matter,” said Rejith. He also added that the UNA has organised meetings in four districts to announce the protest.

KOCHI: The Kerala State United Nurses Association (UNA) on Sunday organised a district-level meeting to announce that it is planning a protest demanding a revision in the minimum wages of the nurses in the private sector. Our demands include increasing the daily wages of nurses to Rs 1.500 and ending contract-based appointments. Around 3,000 nurses attended the meeting held at the St.George Parish Hall. UNA has also decided to take out a proclamation rally by February 15 before organising a protest. Ernakulam district co-ordinator Rejith Raghunathan said the government has not increased the minimum monthly basic salary of nurses for the last 5 years. “The government had fixed Rs 20,000 as the minimum salary for the nurses in private hospitals in 2018 following the SC direction. However, for the last 5 years, the government has not reviewed it. We expect the government to decide on this matter,” said Rejith. He also added that the UNA has organised meetings in four districts to announce the protest.