Home States Kerala

Kerala nurses association wants revision in minimum pay scale

Kerala State United Nurses Association (UNA) on Sunday organised a district-level meeting to announce that it is planning a protest demanding a revision in the minimum wages in private sector.

Published: 06th February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

KC General Hospital

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala State United Nurses Association (UNA) on Sunday organised a district-level meeting to announce that it is planning a protest demanding a revision in the minimum wages of the nurses in the private sector.

Our demands include increasing the daily wages of nurses to Rs 1.500 and ending contract-based appointments. Around 3,000 nurses attended the meeting held at the St.George Parish Hall. UNA has also decided to take out a proclamation rally by February 15 before organising a  protest. Ernakulam district co-ordinator Rejith Raghunathan said the government has not increased the minimum monthly basic salary of nurses  for the last 5 years.

 “The government had fixed Rs 20,000 as the minimum salary for the nurses in private hospitals in 2018 following the SC direction. However, for the last 5 years, the government has not reviewed it. We expect the government to decide on this matter,” said Rejith. He also added that the UNA has organised meetings in four districts to announce the protest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State United Nurses Association UNA Minimum wage
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp