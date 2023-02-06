With 2025 waste-free target, Kerala gets a chance to ‘clean’ up its act

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The government proposes to make Kerala the cleanest state in the country by 2025. It aims to achieve the feat by creating 25,000 litter-free public spaces, 50,000 clean public institutions and zero-waste streets, among other things.

An 18-page white paper, released by the local self-government department (LSGD), encourages startups to employ latest technologies in the field of waste management through the Kerala Startup Mission. Another important proposal is to empower the police to take action against dumping of waste in public spaces and to stop waste from other states from entering Kerala through strict vigil at the borders.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh handed over the document to Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, principal secretary of LSGD, at the Innovators and Young Entrepreneurs Meet in Kochi on Sunday. “Over the past five years, there has been a tremendous change in the field of sanitisation and waste management. The local bodies across the state have developed a basic infrastructure for sanitation and waste management. Yet, many factors need to be addressed,” the report said.

“The government has launched a massive campaign to make Kerala a waste-free state. We have set up basic infrastructure for waste management,” it reads.

Govt to make every ward waste-free zone, celebrate best performers

“Non-recyclable wastes that can be used as fuels, domestic sanitary and biomedical waste management systems, construction and demolition waste management systems, septic waste management systems, etc, need to be set up across the state as a matter of urgency,” the report said.

Through micro-level campaigns on waste management, the government aims to make every ward in the state a wastefree zone. It has also decided to award each ward, panchayat, block, assembly constituency, and municipality for their performance in maintaining cleanliness. Moreover, action will be taken to assess the waste-management activities of local bodies.

The paper also proposes setting up upcycling units in all local bodies, at least one cloth bag manufacturing unit under a local body and installation of surveillance cameras and formation of monitoring squads to book those who dump waste in public places and the launch of the Haritha Mithram app in all local bodies.

‘WHITE’ WASHING

Major proposals in the govt white paper

25,000 litter-free public spaces

Empowering police to take action against dumping of waste

Upcycling units in all local bodies

At least one cloth bag manufacturing unit under a local body

Legal action against those involved in unscientific methods of waste management

Installing surveillance cameras and forming monitoring squads

Launching of Haritha Mithram app in all LSG bodies

Ensuring waste collection by LSG bodies or Clean Kerala Company

