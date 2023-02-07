Home States Kerala

Criminal links: Kerala Police department awaiting CMO approval to dismiss 12 officers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also informed the assembly on February 1 that a detailed probe has been launched against 14 police personnel who have alleged links with goondas and criminals.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Corrupt police, bribe, policeman

For representational purposes.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police department is preparing a list of a dozen more officers against whom Section 86 of Kerala Police Act will be invoked to remove them from service for their alleged links with criminals.
Top sources in the department said that the list will be finalised after getting approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). “We are in the process of finalising the list of police personnel against whom evidence on their links in criminal activities has been found. The list will be submitted to the CMO for final approval. The department has decided to take action against those officers with criminal background and criminal links as part of a major drive to weed them out,” a top police officer told TNIE.

As per official sources, the list was prepared after a special team under the direct supervision of a core team of top police officers conducted a detailed probe into the background of each officer against whom complaints have been received for their criminal activities and links with criminals. “The termination of service of station house officer of coastal police station in Beypore (Kozhikode), P R Sunu, in January is just the beginning. There will be more terminations in the coming days,” said official sources.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also informed the assembly on February 1 that a detailed probe has been launched against 14 police personnel who have alleged links with goondas and criminals.

“The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also conducting an investigation against 23 police personnel that include retired personnel who have been accused of amassing wealth using their links with the criminals,” the chief minister said, adding that the present government, after coming to power, has removed 21 police personnel from service for their criminal activities.

“A probe is also on against three police personnel who have been served notices seeking explanation on their alleged nexus with criminals,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp