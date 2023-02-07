Criminal links: Kerala Police department awaiting CMO approval to dismiss 12 officers

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police department is preparing a list of a dozen more officers against whom Section 86 of Kerala Police Act will be invoked to remove them from service for their alleged links with criminals.

Top sources in the department said that the list will be finalised after getting approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). “We are in the process of finalising the list of police personnel against whom evidence on their links in criminal activities has been found. The list will be submitted to the CMO for final approval. The department has decided to take action against those officers with criminal background and criminal links as part of a major drive to weed them out,” a top police officer told TNIE.

As per official sources, the list was prepared after a special team under the direct supervision of a core team of top police officers conducted a detailed probe into the background of each officer against whom complaints have been received for their criminal activities and links with criminals. “The termination of service of station house officer of coastal police station in Beypore (Kozhikode), P R Sunu, in January is just the beginning. There will be more terminations in the coming days,” said official sources.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also informed the assembly on February 1 that a detailed probe has been launched against 14 police personnel who have alleged links with goondas and criminals.

“The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also conducting an investigation against 23 police personnel that include retired personnel who have been accused of amassing wealth using their links with the criminals,” the chief minister said, adding that the present government, after coming to power, has removed 21 police personnel from service for their criminal activities.

“A probe is also on against three police personnel who have been served notices seeking explanation on their alleged nexus with criminals,” he added.

KOCHI: The police department is preparing a list of a dozen more officers against whom Section 86 of Kerala Police Act will be invoked to remove them from service for their alleged links with criminals. Top sources in the department said that the list will be finalised after getting approval from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). “We are in the process of finalising the list of police personnel against whom evidence on their links in criminal activities has been found. The list will be submitted to the CMO for final approval. The department has decided to take action against those officers with criminal background and criminal links as part of a major drive to weed them out,” a top police officer told TNIE. As per official sources, the list was prepared after a special team under the direct supervision of a core team of top police officers conducted a detailed probe into the background of each officer against whom complaints have been received for their criminal activities and links with criminals. “The termination of service of station house officer of coastal police station in Beypore (Kozhikode), P R Sunu, in January is just the beginning. There will be more terminations in the coming days,” said official sources. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also informed the assembly on February 1 that a detailed probe has been launched against 14 police personnel who have alleged links with goondas and criminals. “The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also conducting an investigation against 23 police personnel that include retired personnel who have been accused of amassing wealth using their links with the criminals,” the chief minister said, adding that the present government, after coming to power, has removed 21 police personnel from service for their criminal activities. “A probe is also on against three police personnel who have been served notices seeking explanation on their alleged nexus with criminals,” he added.