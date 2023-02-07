Fuel cess: Bus operators in Kerala demand hike in fares

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the state budget’s recommendation to impose a social security cess of Rs 2 on petrol and diesel, various motor organisations have raised the demand to hike the passenger fare and freight costs. Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), the umbrella organisation of bus operators in the state, was quick to demand a hike in student concession fares.

“The cess came as a bolt from the blue. We cannot operate with the fuel price hike without raising the concession fee,” said T Gopinathan, the general convener of KSPBOF. He warned that the bus operators would be forced to strike if their demands were not met.

The minimum bus fare for the first 2.5 kilometres was hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10 in May last year.

The fare for each additional kilometre was also increased from 90 paise to Rs 1. However, the government refrained from raising the student concession fee then in the wake of stiff opposition from students’ unions.

The private bus operators want the student concession rates to be increased because they deem that raising the general bus fare any further will only alienate passengers. Meanwhile, the transport department agreed to study the goods carrier operators’ demand for a charge hike. In a meeting at Transport Minister Antony Raju’s chamber, it was decided to form an eight-member committee to study the issue and submit the report before April 30.

“We already find it difficult to manage the operation as our margins have been squeezed. The fuel price hike would make it impossible to carry out the business,” said K Balachandran, the general secretary of the Lorry Owners Welfare Federation.

The auto and taxi trade unions also announced that they would meet the transport minister in the coming days to demand a fare hike.

A strike on the horizon

Meanwhile, Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation authorities hinted at going on strike if the government is not willing to heed their demands. A meeting of the bus owners will be held on February 11 to determine the future course of action. According to them, the proposal to reduce taxes by up to 10% for carriage and stage carriage vehicles is an eyewash.

“It is true that the new proposal will lower our quarterly tax bill by Rs 2,500. However, each bus must fill approximately 70 litres of fuel every day. If the price of fuel rises, the owner will have to spend nearly Rs 140 more. So, every quarter, we must spend an extra Rs 12,000 on fuel,” said K B Suneer, state joint secretary of the Federation “What benefit are we getting from the reduction in tax?” he posed.

