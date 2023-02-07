Had no intention to hurt anyone: Indrans   

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Indrans apologised for certain remarks that he made about the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the survivor in the actor assault case during TNIE’s Express Dialogue.

In a Facebook post, Indrans clarified that he had no intention to deliberately hurt or blame anyone in the interview. “The sorrows of human beings greatly affect me. I hail from such a background that I am capable of understanding such sorrow. I am very conscious of the stand I take,” Indrans said in his FB post.

He further said he was not trying to reject WCC. “I have come across the opinions expressed by some friends. Some are propagating things that I never said in the interview - in a misleading way. I only intended to say that it was difficult for me to believe that one of my colleagues had committed a crime. I consider the actress like my daughter. And I do share her pain,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Indrans apologised for certain remarks that he made about the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the survivor in the actor assault case during TNIE’s Express Dialogue. In a Facebook post, Indrans clarified that he had no intention to deliberately hurt or blame anyone in the interview. “The sorrows of human beings greatly affect me. I hail from such a background that I am capable of understanding such sorrow. I am very conscious of the stand I take,” Indrans said in his FB post. He further said he was not trying to reject WCC. “I have come across the opinions expressed by some friends. Some are propagating things that I never said in the interview - in a misleading way. I only intended to say that it was difficult for me to believe that one of my colleagues had committed a crime. I consider the actress like my daughter. And I do share her pain,” he said.