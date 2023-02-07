Kerala amends rules in realty sector to make builders more accountable to buyers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has amended the rules in the realty sector to make builders more accountable to customers with regard to the promises made to them. As per the amendment, the onus of submitting Form no.6 under the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (General) Regulations, 2020, has been transferred from the architect to the promoter of a project.

Form no. 6 is a declaration submitted to the K-RERA saying that all promises, including those on common amenities, made to the allottees by a promoter are completed as per the terms in the sales agreement. It also endorses that the promoter has handed over all mandatory documents to the allottees’ association. They include the registration deed of the property, approved plan, occupancy certificate and drawings of wiring and plumbing - all original documents.

According to the authority, the reform equips it to take swift action on complaints by customers. “We received several complaints from customers on non-delivery of promises. Remedial action will take time when the signatory of Form no. 6 is the architect. Now on, it is easier for us to take penal action against the promoter directly,” K-RERA chairman P H Kurian told TNIE.

Customers should check all documents and updates on the project’s progress on the K-RERA website to avoid getting duped, according to the authority. “They can approach the authority in case the builder has made false claims. This is applicable to Form 6 as well. Customers should become more aware of their rights and ensure that they get a fair deal,” Kurian said.

The revised Form 6 is available on the K-RERA website. The new form is effective from January 18, 2023, the date on which the amendment notification was published in the Gazette.

Projects registered with K-RERA will help customers avoid troubles to a large extent. While registering a project with K-RERA, the promoter has to upload all details of the project on www.rera.kerala.gov.in. They include audited balance sheet of the promoter, track record, records of land ownership, sanctioned plans and NOCs from authorities concerned. This helps customers get real-time information on all aspects of the project. The quarterly updates on the project’s progress will also be uploaded by promoters.

