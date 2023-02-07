Kerala police look to wisen up with goon vice list

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police are leaving no stone unturned — and no bar unexplored — in their fight against goonda activities. Details like drinking joints frequented by various goons, their personal vices and even their extra-marital affairs, if any, are being collected by the police as part of Operation AAG (Accelerated Action against Anti-socials and Goons), a special drive launched on Saturday.

Though special drives against goons are not new, what makes AAG different is that one of its main objectives is to collect as much personal details about the criminals as possible

“The department wants to make a horoscope of sorts of criminals. We want their every detail, from the places they frequent to the spots they choose to lie low when the police are hot on their heels. Since most goons are into drinking, we have also tried to get info like the bars they visit and any affairs they have,” said a highly-placed source. A dossier on seasoned criminals having these details will be prepared.

“Such details will come in handy while probing cases against the goons. Sleuths will have some idea where to search for them. That’s the logic behind collating their personal details,” said the source.

Information about goons’ families also being collected

The police have also started collecting information about the families of such goons and anti-social elements, their networks, financial aspects, sources of income and bank accounts. An officer who is part of the special drive said the SHOs were clearly asked to collect information on over three dozen aspects, including some personal ones, of habitual offenders.

Meanwhile, in just three days of AAG, the police raided 3,501 places and arrested 2,507 men, many of whom are wanted in several criminal cases. Most cases were registered in Kannur (257), while most arrests were made in Thiruvananthapuram (333).

PERSONAL DOSSIER

One of the objectives of Op ‘AAG’ is to collect as much personal details about criminals as

possible

A dossier with the details will be prepared on seasoned criminals. The logic is that such details will come in handy while probing cases against them

