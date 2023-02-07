Locals in Kerala town to put a landmark to rest — for development

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Can progress and tradition co-exist? What is happening in Ottapana, a locality in Thottapally, near Ambalappuzha, proves this is possible. The place, which derives its name from a single palm tree growing next to the current National Highway 66, is located near the Kuruttoor Sree Bhagavathy temple and very close to the coast. Locals say one of the temple deities resides in the tree and they cared for it believing that it has divine powers. So much so that it become a landmark and resulted in Chennamkara being renamed.

However, when the tree came in the way of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) developing NH 66 into a six-lane road, it proposed that it be cut down.

Now, officials are awaiting the final nod from temple authorities. According to Nishanth Gopal, president of the Arayavamsa Paripalana Yogam, which manages the temple, the ‘pallivetta’ ritual, as part of the annual festival of the temple, will be held on Tuesday night. Following this, rites will be performed by thantri Adimuttathu Madom Suresh Nampoothiri where the tree is located. The NHAI will then be allowed to cut the tree,” he said.

The tree has stood on government land for many decades. “The plot was earlier under the ownership of the karayogam. It was handed over to the revenue department around four decade ago. Officials sought the permission of the temple authorities considering its significance. We carried out a ‘devaprasnam’ and found nothing connected to the temple. So we have decided to carry out the annual ‘pallivetta’ ritual near the temple. The officials suggested replanting the tree, but its age made that virtually impossible,” Nishanth said.

The temple has two deities Annapoorneswari and Bhadrakali and it sports two flag poles. “The poles will also be removed as part of the road development, as will the temple gopuram. Additionally, we will lose six cents of land. The revenue department has allocated only the land price. So, the temple, owned by the All Kerala Deevara Sabha, will be paying a heavy price as a result of the development,” Nishanth said.

