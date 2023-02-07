No discussion claim: Irked Pinarayi takes a dig at MLA K B Ganesh Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, who had unleashed an open attack on the LDF and its government recently. At the parliamentary meeting held last evening, Pinarayi dismissed Ganesh’s charge that no discussions of any kind is happening within LDF on policies adopted by the state government on diverse issues.

The CM questioned the credibility of the allegations of someone who didn’t attend the meeting. Though Ganesh was present at the budget discussion, he did not attend the parliamentary party meeting.

“No policy decision was taken without discussing it at the LDF meeting. How could anyone know this if they have not attended the meeting?,” he asked, mocking Ganesh without referring to his name. The CM also questioned Ganesh’s claim that the party is not giving due attention to the road construction and maintenance works of schools and other buildings in his constituency.

