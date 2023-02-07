Home States Kerala

No discussion claim: Irked Pinarayi takes a dig at MLA K B Ganesh Kumar

Pinarayi dismissed Ganesh’s charge that no discussions of any kind is happening within LDF on policies adopted by the state government on diverse issues.

Published: 07th February 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticised Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, who had unleashed an open attack on the LDF and its government recently. At the parliamentary meeting held last evening, Pinarayi dismissed Ganesh’s charge that no discussions of any kind is happening within LDF on policies adopted by the state government on diverse issues.

The CM questioned the credibility of the allegations of someone who didn’t attend the meeting.  Though Ganesh was present at the budget discussion, he did not attend the parliamentary party meeting.

“No policy decision was taken without discussing it at the LDF meeting. How could anyone know this if they have not attended the meeting?,” he asked, mocking Ganesh without referring to his name. The CM also questioned Ganesh’s claim that the party is not giving due attention to the road construction and maintenance works of schools and other buildings in his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K B Ganesh Kumar Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp