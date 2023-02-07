Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy hospitalised, Kerala CM speaks to family

Meanwhile, the former CM’s son Chandy Oommen accused the media of hounding the family.

Published: 07th February 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 06:45 AM

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called up Oommen Chandy’s family and discussed the health of the ailing leader, who was admitted to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara with pneumonia in the evening. The CM also told the Congress veteran’s family that Health Minister Veena George will visit him at the hospital on Tuesday.

TNIE had on Sunday reported about Chandy’s younger brother Alex V Chandy and other relatives alleging denial of proper treatment to the leader and petitioning the CM for his urgent intervention.

Sensing the situation was getting out of hand, the Congress High Command intervened with senior leader A K Antony and UDF convener M M Hassan calling on Chandy at his Poojappura home in the afternoon. It is learnt that the duo insisted on shifting Chandy to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the former CM’s son Chandy Oommen accused the media of hounding the family. A top Congress leader said Chandy’s trip to Bengaluru for follow-up treatment had to be postponed as he had developed slight breathing difficulty and his oxygen level dipped. His health condition prompted the family to shift Chandy to the hospital in Neyyattinkara, the leader said.

Speaking to the media, Alex cast serious aspersions on the family, saying, “I can’t stand seeing my brother being denied follow-up treatment.” He also told TNIE that he was facing pressure to withdraw the memorandum.“I stand by my complaint. I got calls to withdraw the complaint, but there is no change in my stand,” Alex said.

Chandy’s family should realise seriousness, says nephew

Alex Chandy’s son and Oommen Chandy’s nephew Ajai Alex, an IT professional based in the US, said Chandy first developed issues to his throat in 2015 while he was the chief minister. “Had he been given timely treatment, he would have been able to lead a normal life now. His family should realise the seriousness of the situation they have pushed him into,” Ajai told TNIE over phone.

