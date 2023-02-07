Home States Kerala

Rotten fish seized from 2 container lorries in Kochi

The Maradu municipality health officials were alerted after a foul smell started emanating from the trucks parked on the side of a road.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as food poisoning cases continue to make headlines in Kerala, two container lorries transporting rotten fish were seized near Kundannoor junction on Monday. The two lorries, bearing Andhra Pradesh registration, reportedly distributed rotten fish to local vendors in the city.

“When we inspected the fish, we found worms coming out of them. They were stored in plastic containers. There was also a chemical smell, said Antony Asan Parambil, Maradu municipality chairperson. The food and safety officials said it does not require any scientific testing to prove that it is stale fish.

“The fish that we recovered from the first container was completely rotten. Though we have taken a sample for a test, it is not required. We have decided to dispose of the fish. The samples from the second container was also sent for testing. A decision on whether to dispose of these fishes would be taken based on the test report,” said a health official.

The drivers of the truck are yet to be nabbed. Though the municipal officials tried to make a call on the number they got from the vehicle, it was found switched off. 

