Transwoman convicted in Pocso case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old transgender person was sentenced to undergo seven years of imprisonment by the Special Fast-track Court here for sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy in 2016. The sentence was awarded to Sachu Samson, of Chirayinkeezhu, under the Pocso Act. The convict has been asked to pay of fine of Rs 25,000, failing which her incarceration will run for one more year. The prosecution’s argument was that the accused was a male when the incident occurred, and she had reassigned her sexuality later. The defence, however, argued that Sachu was a transgender person even when the alleged crime occurred.