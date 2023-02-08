Kerala CM flips stance, says no data on police officers having criminal cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could trigger a political controversy, CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on February 1 that there was no collated data on police officers against whom criminal cases were registered since 2016.

Answering an unstarred question raised by Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar whether there was an increase in the number of cops having criminal cases, the chief minister said such a trend has not come to his attention. He added that data on the number of cops against whom criminal cases were registered since 2016 has not been collected.

However, the answer given by the CM has now caught the eye of the storm. To a similar question raised by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on December 5, the CM had replied that since June 1, 2016, 828 criminal cases were registered against cops. Apart from this information, the chief minister had also given full details pertaining to the cases against the cops, including the IPC sections under which the cases were registered. According to the reply given to Kuzhalnadan, all 19 police districts had officers against whom criminal cases were registered. The list mentioned that most of the cases were pending trial, while in several cases the charges were quashed by the court.

According to the CM, Thiruvananthapuram district had the most number of cops having criminal cases. There were 119 cops from the capital district, whose names featured in the list. There were 99 cops from Alappuzha district, while Ernakulam had 97 cops having criminal cases.

Anil Kumar, meanwhile, responded that the government was trying to hide unpleasant things and hence it denied an answer to his question.

“The government definitely will have an answer to the question. The CM answered a similar question last December. The number of cops having criminal cases might have increased after the CM’s reply in December. Maybe that’s why this time the government chose not to give an answer. The government is trying to hide facts to save its face,” the MLA said.

