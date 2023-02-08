Kerala opposition raps govt in Assembly over pace of Life Mission housing projects, stages walkout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition locked horns in the Assembly on Wednesday over the implementation of housing projects under Life Mission.

The angry opposition legislators staged a walkout in protest against the 'slow pace' of Life Mission projects. The government defended itself by accusing the Opposition of creating a 'smokescreen' by raising 'baseless allegations' against its resolve to provide houses for all.

PK Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, attacked the government for the tardy progress of work under Life Mission and remarked that 'Life' now means 'endless wait' for thousands of homeless and landless people in the state.

Basheer said housing projects used to be implemented in a speedy manner when they were undertaken by various government departments instead of Life Mission.

Alleging that a number of genuine applicants were left out of housing projects under Life Mission, the MLA from Eranad said panchayats and grama sabhas should decide the final beneficiaries and not the government.

He added that the first Pinarayi Vijayan government's assurance of providing houses for all homeless in the state within five years had ended up being a 'hollow promise'.

However, Local Self Government (LSG) Minister MB Rajesh said 3.23 lakh houses have been completed till date under Life Mission and work on another 54,529 houses were going on.

He said agreements will be signed with local bodies for another 10,000 houses.

"Along with the total 3.88 lakh houses, Life Mission also has funds for another 50,00 houses," Rajesh said.

Under the 'Manassodithri Mannu' project for the landless people, philanthropists have donated 2,349.72 cents of land, he added.

The Minister said the trust in the government and efficiency of Life Mission had prompted a leading business to promise land for 1,000 landless people. He added that the allegations of the Opposition were aimed at creating a 'smokescreen' over the ambitious housing project. He also accused the Opposition of siding with the Narendra Modi government by approaching the CBI for a probe against Life Mission projects.

ALSO READ | LIFE Mission beneficiaries yet to get ‘assured’ insurance cover

Casting doubts over the figures provided by the Minister, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said only 2.5 lakh houses were completed by the LDF government under Life Mission as over 52,000 houses were already in the final stages of completion when the UDF government's tenure ended.

He claimed that the Oommen Chandy government completed 4.5 lakh houses during its tenure, quoting figures tabled in the Assembly.

"You started the process of adding new beneficiaries in 2020. But till date, only 15,845 people have entered into agreements with local bodies. Is this the progress you achieved in three years?" Satheesan asked. He added that thousands of people were living in 'sheds' waiting for a roof over their heads. Local bodies were financially constrained due to Life Mission projects eating into their plan funds, he pointed out.

ALSO READ | Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over rise in criminals in police

Satheesan said many applicants were being handed out a raw deal as the money allocated earlier for post-flood house repair was being deducted from the Rs four lakh assistance under Life Mission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and assured the Assembly that such deductions would not be carried out for Life Mission applicants.

Taking a dig at Sports Minister V Abdurahiman who protested during his speech, Satheesan referred to his controversial remark that people who starve should not go to watch cricket matches. "You are a Communist Chief Minister. It is a dishonour that such a Minister (Abdurahiman) is continuing in your cabinet," Satheesan told Pinarayi before staging a walkout.

Row over houses

Minister Rajesh and VD Satheesan sparred over the houses being constructed by the Congress and the CPM respectively for the homeless and flood-affected people. This was after Rajesh ridiculed the KPCC's housing project and said only 46 of the 1,000 houses promised by the party were completed.

Satheesan shot back and advised Rajesh to be more mature in his remarks and added that it was inappropriate to cast aspersions on a political party in the Assembly."I will provide the Minister with the addresses and details of all houses built by KPCC," Satheesan retorted. He also questioned the progress of the houses promised by the CPM for the homeless.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition locked horns in the Assembly on Wednesday over the implementation of housing projects under Life Mission. The angry opposition legislators staged a walkout in protest against the 'slow pace' of Life Mission projects. The government defended itself by accusing the Opposition of creating a 'smokescreen' by raising 'baseless allegations' against its resolve to provide houses for all. PK Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, attacked the government for the tardy progress of work under Life Mission and remarked that 'Life' now means 'endless wait' for thousands of homeless and landless people in the state. Basheer said housing projects used to be implemented in a speedy manner when they were undertaken by various government departments instead of Life Mission. Alleging that a number of genuine applicants were left out of housing projects under Life Mission, the MLA from Eranad said panchayats and grama sabhas should decide the final beneficiaries and not the government. He added that the first Pinarayi Vijayan government's assurance of providing houses for all homeless in the state within five years had ended up being a 'hollow promise'. However, Local Self Government (LSG) Minister MB Rajesh said 3.23 lakh houses have been completed till date under Life Mission and work on another 54,529 houses were going on. He said agreements will be signed with local bodies for another 10,000 houses. "Along with the total 3.88 lakh houses, Life Mission also has funds for another 50,00 houses," Rajesh said. Under the 'Manassodithri Mannu' project for the landless people, philanthropists have donated 2,349.72 cents of land, he added. The Minister said the trust in the government and efficiency of Life Mission had prompted a leading business to promise land for 1,000 landless people. He added that the allegations of the Opposition were aimed at creating a 'smokescreen' over the ambitious housing project. He also accused the Opposition of siding with the Narendra Modi government by approaching the CBI for a probe against Life Mission projects. ALSO READ | LIFE Mission beneficiaries yet to get ‘assured’ insurance cover Casting doubts over the figures provided by the Minister, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said only 2.5 lakh houses were completed by the LDF government under Life Mission as over 52,000 houses were already in the final stages of completion when the UDF government's tenure ended. He claimed that the Oommen Chandy government completed 4.5 lakh houses during its tenure, quoting figures tabled in the Assembly. "You started the process of adding new beneficiaries in 2020. But till date, only 15,845 people have entered into agreements with local bodies. Is this the progress you achieved in three years?" Satheesan asked. He added that thousands of people were living in 'sheds' waiting for a roof over their heads. Local bodies were financially constrained due to Life Mission projects eating into their plan funds, he pointed out. ALSO READ | Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over rise in criminals in police Satheesan said many applicants were being handed out a raw deal as the money allocated earlier for post-flood house repair was being deducted from the Rs four lakh assistance under Life Mission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and assured the Assembly that such deductions would not be carried out for Life Mission applicants. Taking a dig at Sports Minister V Abdurahiman who protested during his speech, Satheesan referred to his controversial remark that people who starve should not go to watch cricket matches. "You are a Communist Chief Minister. It is a dishonour that such a Minister (Abdurahiman) is continuing in your cabinet," Satheesan told Pinarayi before staging a walkout. Row over houses Minister Rajesh and VD Satheesan sparred over the houses being constructed by the Congress and the CPM respectively for the homeless and flood-affected people. This was after Rajesh ridiculed the KPCC's housing project and said only 46 of the 1,000 houses promised by the party were completed. Satheesan shot back and advised Rajesh to be more mature in his remarks and added that it was inappropriate to cast aspersions on a political party in the Assembly."I will provide the Minister with the addresses and details of all houses built by KPCC," Satheesan retorted. He also questioned the progress of the houses promised by the CPM for the homeless.