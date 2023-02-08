Malappuram’s young cricketer is now the pride of Kerala

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Najla C M C, a young Malappuram girl, who was first introduced to cricket by the children who played in the paddy fields of her village, has become the pride of Kerala after she donned the blue and lifted the inaugural U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa last month.

“Getting a spot in the Indian squad was one of my dreams. The squad was a font of experience. The team members, including skipper Shefali Verma and Richa Ghosh, were very encouraging,” said Najla.

What perhaps catapulted the youngster into the squad was likely her stellar performance in the India Women U-19s tour of South Africa just before the tournament. Of this 6-match series, of which two matches were abandoned without a ball bowled, Najla played two and picked up three wickets.

“In one match, I bowled three overs and picked up three wickets, and in the other, I bowled two overs and gave away only five runs. It was one of the best experiences yet in my cricketing career,” Najla said.

Though she found herself a reserve player in the T20 world cup, she is content with having given it her all to get here. “In 2023, my goal was to become part of the U-19 T20 world cup squad. I’m glad I could achieve it. My next goals are to play for the Women’s Premier League and secure a spot in the Indian senior cricket team,” Nalja added.

After her feat in South Africa, she was accorded a warm welcome on her return to Malappuram. Muslim Youth League state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal had even paid her a visit at her residence in Murivazhikkal.

Najla’s love for cricket likely has its origins in her father, Naushad C M C, who was a district-level player. However, he had to abandon it when success proved too elusive. He takes comfort in the fact that he can help his daughter achieve her dreams. “A girl should not be caged in homes. They should be left free to achieve their dreams,” Naushad said.

If he was able to nourish Najla’s dream, it was a summer cricket camp conducted by Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) that helped hone her skills.

Bitten by the cricket bug, the youngster decided to take cricket seriously from the age of 11 and started training with professional coaches. Her current coaches are Jestin Fernandez and Deepthi. She is a first-year economics student at St Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery.

