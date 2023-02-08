Self-reliance mantra prompts Travancore Devaswom Board to add, promote poojas in temples

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has asked temples under it to add more poojas and decided to start promotional activities as it looks to attract more visitors and make the temples self-reliant.

In a circular communicating the decisions taken at the high-level meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan last month, the TDB has asked temples to start new poojas related to their presiding deity in consultation with the thantri.

Devi temples have been asked to start bhagavathiseva and aiswarya pooja on pournami (full moon) days. Special saneeswara pooja is to be conducted in Lord Ayyappa temples on Saturdays. The TDB has also asked temples that do not have daily pooja to begin it with important offerings.

The circular says all shrines should offer the facility to conduct nelpara, ellupara and manjal para offerings on important days. TDB president K Ananthagopan said the reforms are aimed at attracting more devotees to temples and make the places of worship self-reliant.

Fewer takers for some poojas due to lack of publicity, says TDB

“At present, only around 50 of 1,200-odd temples under the board are self-reliant. We want all temples to have a standing. TDB does not intend to make profit from the temples,” he said. He said enhancing devachaitanyam and adequate infrastructure are important for attracting more devotees.

“There are poojas and offerings that do not have much takers for want of publicity. An example is chenkaal, an offering at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram that is believed to help childless couples. Such poojas and offerings can attract devotees in droves,” he said.

The circular stresses on giving adequate publicity to vazhipadu or paid offerings. Temples have been asked to display boards featuring important offerings and their relevance.

It says prior publicity, along with advance booking, should be given on special offerings that can be made on important days, like pradosham and shashti. Temple employees have been asked to explain the offerings and their conduct to devotees. Temples with strong footfalls have been asked to start additional booking counters.

Meanwhile, the circular also stresses on ensuring quality of materials like the oil used in lamps and ingredients used to make for edible offerings. Employees should wear clean clothes and set up a floral garden on the temple premises.

The revenue from Sabarimala temple is TDB’s mainstay. The excess revenue from over 50 temples and government grants help it meet the establishment cost, salary and pension payments. TDB’s monthly expense has gone up by `5 crore this year following the pay and pension revision.

