UDF MLAs take protest to virtual space

The four UDF legislators who are on an indefinite satyagraha went on a Facebook live on Tuesday night and launched an online survey to draw public support to their stir.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan inaugurating the indefinite satyagraha launched by four UDF MLAs inside the assembly on Monday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new development in the ongoing protest against the budget proposals, the UDF has extended the stir inside the assembly to the virtual world. The four protesting MLAs have asked the public to join hands with them by participating in an online survey conducted by them.

The four UDF legislators — Shafi Parambil, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, C R Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram — who are on an indefinite satyagraha from Monday at the entrance to the assembly, went on a Facebook live on Tuesday night and launched an online survey to draw public support to their stir.

The legislators invited the public to express their opinion on the tax hike proposals on the link of the survey:  https://tinyurl.com/budget-survey.

Ten tax hike proposals are given as response items in the survey and people can select three of them on the basis of priority. The online address is available as QR code and also on WhatsApp.

The legislators said the budget is an anti-people one and requested respondents to mark their opinion.  
The legislators went for the online survey as it was found that a protest inside the assembly won’t reach the people. “The result of the survey will be compiled and submitted to the finance minister before his speech on Wednesday,” said Shafi Parambil.

Meanwhile, many opposition MLAs visited the protesting legislators to declare their solidarity on the second day of the stir. In their budget discussion speeches also, the UDF legislators drew attention to the protest being launched by their colleagues outside the assembly.

Some ruling party MLAs also visited the protesters. Deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, ministers Veena George and P Prasad visited them.

Over the 48 hours, Mathew Kuzhalnadan spent time reading the history of ‘Liberation Struggle of 1957’ which brought down the first elected Communist government in the world. The book was written by advocate Jayasankar.

“I have almost finished the book and only 28 pages are left,” Kuzhalnadan told TNIE. The other three MLAs spent time reading newspapers.

