Kerala govt, Opposition spar over LIFE Mission project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government and the Opposition locked horns in the assembly on Wednesday over the implementation of housing projects under the LIFE Mission. While the Opposition staged a walkout in protest against the ‘slow pace’ of LIFE Mission projects, the government accused the Opposition of creating a ‘smokescreen’ by raising ‘baseless allegations’ against its resolve to provide houses for all. P K Basheer, of the Muslim League, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, attacked the government for the ‘tardy progress’ of work under LIFE Mission and remarked that ‘Life’ now means ‘endless wait’ for thousands of homeless and landless people in the state.

Local Self Government (LSG) Minister M B Rajesh said 3.23 lakh houses have been completed till date under LIFE Mission and work on another 54,529 houses was going on,” Rajesh said. Casting doubts over the figures provided by the minister, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said only 2.5 lakh houses were completed by the LDF government under LIFE Mission as over 52,000 houses were already in the final stages of completion when the UDF government’s tenure ended.

Satheesan said many applicants were being handed out a raw deal as the money allocated earlier for post-flood house repair was being deducted from the Rs 4 lakh assistance under LIFE Mission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened and assured the assembly that such deductions would not be carried out for LIFE Mission applicants.

ROW OVER HOUSING PROJECTS OF CONG, CPM

T’Puram: LSG Minister M B Rajesh and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan sparred in the assembly on Wednesday over the houses being constructed by the Congress and the CPM respectively for the homeless and flood-affected people. This was after Rajesh ridiculed the KPCC’s housing project and said only 46 of the 1,000 houses promised by the party were completed. Satheesan shot back and advised Rajesh to be more mature in his remarks and added that it was inappropriate to cast aspersions on a political party in the assembly. “I will provide the minister with the addresses and details of all houses built by the KPCC,” Satheesan said.

