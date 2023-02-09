Home States Kerala

Kozhikode NIT bans 'public display of affection' on campus

In enlarged bold letters, the e-mail communication sent by the dean (students' welfare) also warned the students that any violation of its policies would result in disciplinary action.

In this 2017 image, the ‘Kiss of Love’ protest organised against moral policing at Marine Drive in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) has issued a communication to the students informing them about banning the public display of affection inside its campus, saying that it can affect others in a number of ways.

It says that the PDAs (Public Display of Affection) and engaging in private activities in academic areas, restrooms, and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NITC campus can make others feel uncomfortable and distract from the educational environment."...such activities, whether they are consensual or not, are not appropriate to be conducted on institute property. The institute has strict policies in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and any violation of these policies will result in disciplinary action," says the email dated February 6.

The dean says he understands that college can be a time for exploration and personal growth, however, "it is important to remember that our campus is a place for education and academic pursuits." 

It said PDAs and private activities in public areas can invade others' personal space and make them feel violated.

Engaging in PDAs and private activities in public spaces is often seen as disrespectful to others and can harm community relations, the communication said.

When contacted, a NITC official confirmed that they have sent an email to the students banning PDAs on campus as such actions can distract others from their academic pursuits and affect their ability to focus on their studies.

