Home States Kerala

CAG report: Kerala's total revenue arrears Rs 21K crore

D7,100.32 cr of total amount was outstanding for over 5 years | Arrears amount to 22.33% of total revenue of state

Published: 10th February 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

BUDGET, RUPEE

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CAG report on revenue arrears has dealt a big blow to the state government that faces public ire for announcing new tax proposals in the annual budget. The report revealed that the revenue arrears amounted to Rs 21,797.86 of which Rs 7,100.32 crore was outstanding for more than five years.

“An amount of Rs 6,143.28 crore is pending under stay orders, which is 32.79 per cent of the total arrear amount. The departments need to take effective action to vacate the stay orders and realise the amounts,” said the “Combined Compliance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Revenue Sector” for 2019-21.    

The total arrears amount to 22.33 per cent of the total revenue of the state. Out of the total arrears, Rs 6,422.49 crore (29.46 pc) is pending from government and local bodies. The report blames government departments for their lack of initiative to clear the arrears.

“Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to the revenue department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears are the main reasons for the huge pendency of arrears. The situation calls for putting in place an effective system for monitoring and realisation of arrears,” it said.

The report said the arrears of Rs 7,100.32 crore were pending for more than five years in 12 departments and includes those of the excise department from 1952 onwards. The three revenue heads with maximum arrears were ‘tax on sales, trade, etc’ (Rs 13,830.43 crore), ‘taxes and duties on electricity,’ (Rs 2,929.11 crore) and ‘taxes on vehicles,’ (Rs 2,616.90 crore).

Quoting the motor vehicles department, the report says the department’s total arrears were Rs 2,616.90 crore. Of this, 1,844.73 crore was due from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and Rs 772.17 crore from individuals.

The revenue deficit of the state was Rs 29,539.27 crore and the fiscal deficit was Rs 46,045.78 crore, representing 3.27 per cent and 5.10 per cent respectively of the GSDP in 2021-22, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG report new tax proposals
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp