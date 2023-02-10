Colleges with highest NAAC grade rise from 2 to 13 in 2 years in Kerala: R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 13 colleges in the state have been awarded the highest grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), said Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The achievement is significant as only two government-aided colleges were accredited with the top grade in 2021, the minister said.

At a news conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Bindu said along with the government and aided colleges, a self-financing college in the state also shared the top grade. While 23 colleges got an A+ grade, 41 were awarded an A grade. The minister said over 85% of the government and government-aided colleges in the state currently have a valid NAAC accreditation.

“Among the universities, Kerala University has been graded A++ while Calicut, Kalady and Cochin universities secured A+ grades. The re-accreditation process of MG University is in the final stages,” she said. The higher education department will come out with detailed guidelines for institutions that are preparing for accreditation.

“This will ensure that the institutions obtain higher grades in the upcoming assessment cycles. All institutions that are out of the NAAC purview have been directed to get themselves accredited within the next two years,” Bindu said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 13 colleges in the state have been awarded the highest grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), said Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The achievement is significant as only two government-aided colleges were accredited with the top grade in 2021, the minister said. At a news conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Bindu said along with the government and aided colleges, a self-financing college in the state also shared the top grade. While 23 colleges got an A+ grade, 41 were awarded an A grade. The minister said over 85% of the government and government-aided colleges in the state currently have a valid NAAC accreditation. “Among the universities, Kerala University has been graded A++ while Calicut, Kalady and Cochin universities secured A+ grades. The re-accreditation process of MG University is in the final stages,” she said. The higher education department will come out with detailed guidelines for institutions that are preparing for accreditation. “This will ensure that the institutions obtain higher grades in the upcoming assessment cycles. All institutions that are out of the NAAC purview have been directed to get themselves accredited within the next two years,” Bindu said.