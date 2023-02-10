Home States Kerala

Mark and enforce pedestrian crossings on all main roads: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ordered that pedestrian crossings must be marked and enforced on all main roads as it is a “forensic duty” of the authorities. The court also observed that our roads are still woefully inadequate in pedestrian safety.

“There are seldom pedestrian crossings properly marked, and even when they are, very few drivers heed it. The court is fully aware of the rules relating to ‘zebra crossing’ that are taught to learner drivers, but it is evident that they are never enforced. This must now change -- and quickly, with the traffic increasing and the jostle for space in our roads escalating rapidly,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court made the observation while upholding a motor accident claims tribunal’s order awarding compensation of `48 lakh to the kin of a 50-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by a police vehicle while crossing a zebra line in Kozhikode.

Dismissing the appeal by the Kerala State Insurance Department, the court also flayed the department’s argument that the deceased had been careless and negligent while crossing the road.

Terming the argument as baffling, the court observed that “when pedestrians had priority on the ‘zebra crossing’ and merely because the drivers do not understand this, it would be wrong to even suggest that one who is killed or injured should be held guilty of contributory negligence.” The court added that pedestrians, especially children and the aged, were probably the most vulnerable road users.

